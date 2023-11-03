(WIVT/WBGH) – A Delaware County man, who was previously convicted on child pornography charges, has now been sentenced to 12 years for another offense.

71-year-old Michael Murray of Sidney was sentenced on Friday for possession of child pornography. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release to follow his term of imprisonment.

Murray pleaded guilty to the charge in September. He admitted that in October 2021, he possessed images and videos of child pornography on two cell phones and also possessed images and videos of child pornography within two email accounts he owned and controlled.

Murray was ordered to forfeit two electronic devices that he used to commit his crimes. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.