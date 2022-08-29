PORT DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the early morning hours of August 19th, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Port Dickinson Police Department responded to a dispute on Lincoln Street.

According to police, David Showers, 27 of Port Dickinson, had slashed 4 tires on a family member’s vehicle using a hunting knife. Showers then allegedly threatened that family member with the same knife.

Showers disposed of the knife before police arrived. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (felony)

Menacing in the 2nd Degree (misdemeanor)

Concealing Physical Evidence (felony)

He was transported to Broome County Jail for arraignment.