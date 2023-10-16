PORT CRANE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Port Crane man was arrested on Friday after allegedly becoming physical with his girlfriend and members of law enforcement during a dispute.

On Monday, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Adam Mckrell. McKrell allegedly subjected his girlfriend to physical harm in the presence of children. It is also alleged that he became belligerent with police as he refused to comply with their orders.

On October 13, near midnight, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Weber Road in the Town of Fenton. Upon arrival, deputies said they found McKrell in the front yard of the residence acting irate. McKrell was allegedly yelling at his girlfriend before he began to aggressively yell at the responding officers as well. The female victim was attempting to gather her items and leave in her vehicle, but Mckrell was physically preventing her from doing so.

Deputies made multiple attempts to mediate the situation, however, McKrell allegedly refused to calm down and later attempted to physically push his way past the officers in order to continue confronting the victim.

Deputies said McKrell resisted arrest and due to his noncompliance, a New York State Trooper at the scene deployed a taser on him. The officer’s efforts were effective in diffusing the incident and McKrell was taken into custody without injury.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that earlier in the evening, McKrell had allegedly pushed the victim to the floor and struck her multiple times in front of three children who also lived at the residence. It was also determined that the victim attempted to leave after the incident and McKrell repeatedly prevented her from doing so.

McKrell was charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Class A Misdemeanors, Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest; a Class A Misdemeanor, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor, and Harassment in the Second Degree, a Violation.

He was arraigned and released. He will appear in the Town of Fenton Court at a later date to answer for his charges.

The victim requested an Order of Protection.