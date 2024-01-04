BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Port Crane man on Tuesday.

Kyle Kasmarcik, 35, was taken into custody after a Broome County Sheriff’s Road Patrol initiated the traffic stop and later discovered weapons and narcotics in his vehicle.

Kasmarcik was driving a gray Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck on Route 17 West near Exit 71 in Binghamton when he was found to have a suspended license. The vehicle was towed, and a subsequent investigation was conducted. While searching the truck, patrols uncovered a loaded and unregistered 9mm handgun, a digital scale, and a small bag of methamphetamine. Additionally, patrols found a separate license plate, which was said to be used on the vehicle a day prior as it reportedly fled from law enforcement.

As a result of the investigation, Kasmarcik was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Loaded Firearm) in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor

Aggravated Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Three or More Open Suspensions), a Misdemeanor

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, a Violation

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Improper Plates, a Violation

Operating a Motor Vehicle without Inspection, a Violation

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle on the Highway, a Violation

Kasmarcik was taken to Central Arraignment. He remains in custody at the Broome County Jail.