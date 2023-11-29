BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man was taken into custody on Monday after investigators discovered multiple weapons in his possession.

58-year-old Gary Turner was arrested as a result of an executed a search warrant at 97 Pine Street Apartment 1 in Binghamton.

During the search, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered the following items:

A loaded 9mm Glock brand handgun

A .45 colt/ 410 shotgun Bond Arms handgun

One high capacity 9mm handgun magazine

Ammunition for both handguns

Turner was transported to the Binghamton Police Department where he was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.