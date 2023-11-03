TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A traffic violation in the Town of Cortlandville led to a drug bust on Tuesday.
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Brandon Hallstead. Hallstead was stopped by officers who discovered he was driving with a revoked Driver’s License. However, a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed Hallstead was allegedly in possession of 14 grams of narcotics.
On October 31, at approximately 11:18 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Lorraine Drive and identified Hallstead as the driver of the vehicle. Shortly after the stop, patrols executed a search of his vehicle and reportedly located approximately 12 grams of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1200 as well as approximately two grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $200. Officers also located a digital scale and packaging material.
Hallstead was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor Felony
- Two Counts of Criminally Use Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class A Midemeanors
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, an Unclassified Misdemeanor
- and several other Vehicle and Traffic Infractions
Hallstead was arraigned on the charges and later remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 insurance bond. He is due to appear in court on November 6.