TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A traffic violation in the Town of Cortlandville led to a drug bust on Tuesday.

Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Brandon Hallstead. Hallstead was stopped by officers who discovered he was driving with a revoked Driver’s License. However, a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed Hallstead was allegedly in possession of 14 grams of narcotics.

On October 31, at approximately 11:18 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Lorraine Drive and identified Hallstead as the driver of the vehicle. Shortly after the stop, patrols executed a search of his vehicle and reportedly located approximately 12 grams of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1200 as well as approximately two grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $200. Officers also located a digital scale and packaging material.

Hallstead was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor Felony

Two Counts of Criminally Use Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class A Midemeanors

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, an Unclassified Misdemeanor

and several other Vehicle and Traffic Infractions

Hallstead was arraigned on the charges and later remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 insurance bond. He is due to appear in court on November 6.