BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A drug bust in the City of Binghamton led to the arrest of two people last week.

On December 6, members of the Metro SWAT team assisted the Broome County Special Investigation Unit taskforce in executing a search warrant at 127 Susquehanna Street.

During the search, investigators located 114 grams, or 4 ounces, of cocaine as well as items used for packaging narcotics.

As a result of the investigation, Anthony Alicia, 22, and Naomi Rivera, 22, were taken into custody. The two were taken to the Binghamton Police Department and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Second Degree, a Class A Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree, a Class B Felony

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.

The Metro SWAT team is comprised of members of the Binghamton Police Department, Village of Johnson City Police Department and Town of Vestal Police Department.