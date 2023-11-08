JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A drug and weapons bust in the Village of Johnson City led to the arrest of a man and woman on Tuesday.
37-year-old Donald Galloway and 21-year-old Tyana Campbell are facing multiple felony charges after investigators discovered multiple illegal substances, an illegal weapon, and drug paraphilia in their possession.
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force concluded an investigation into the sale of narcotics on November 7 by executing a search warrant at 44 Narwood Street. During the search, police recovered the following items:
- Approximately 4.3 grams of Fentanyl pills
- 123 Oxycodone Pills
- Drug paraphernalia items consisting of digital scales and packaging materials commonly used in the sale in distribution of controlled substances
- An illegally possessed and loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun
As a result, Galloway was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm, a Class C Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Prior Conviction, a Class D Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony
- Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
Additionally, Campbell was charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony
- Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
Galloway and Campbell were processed on the above charges at the Johnson City Police Department. They were later transported to the Broome County CAP to await arraignment.