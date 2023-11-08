JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A drug and weapons bust in the Village of Johnson City led to the arrest of a man and woman on Tuesday.

37-year-old Donald Galloway and 21-year-old Tyana Campbell are facing multiple felony charges after investigators discovered multiple illegal substances, an illegal weapon, and drug paraphilia in their possession.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force concluded an investigation into the sale of narcotics on November 7 by executing a search warrant at 44 Narwood Street. During the search, police recovered the following items:

Approximately 4.3 grams of Fentanyl pills

123 Oxycodone Pills

Drug paraphernalia items consisting of digital scales and packaging materials commonly used in the sale in distribution of controlled substances

An illegally possessed and loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun

As a result, Galloway was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Prior Conviction, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony

Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Additionally, Campbell was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony

Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Galloway and Campbell were processed on the above charges at the Johnson City Police Department. They were later transported to the Broome County CAP to await arraignment.