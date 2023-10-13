BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man has been charged with multiple traffic violations after dangerously driving his motorcycle on and around the grounds of a Binghamton school.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Anton Becker-Harris, 20. Becker-Harris was allegedly observed recklessly driving on the sidewalks and on the grounds of Calvin Coolidge Elementary School before leading Sheriff Deputies on a pursuit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours of October 13, Sheriff Deputies allegedly saw Becker-Harris operating a black Yamaha motorcycle in the Robinson Street area of Binghamton and attempted to stop him due to the reckless nature of his driving. Becker-Harris allegedly refused to stop and sped away, ignoring traffic signs and driving West bound into oncoming traffic lanes on Court Street. A female passenger was also present on the motorcycle.

Becker-Harris and the passenger continued to attempt to evade law enforcement as they crossed traffic lanes, sped down sidewalks, and passed through a fence on Howard Avenue near a pedestrian.

Shortly after, the motorcycle was found discarded behind a dumpster near 217 Robinson Street. Both Becker-Harris and the passenger were located walking nearby.

Becker-Harris was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Driving a Motor Vehicle Without a License, a Violation

Reckless Driving, a Violation

Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign, a Violation

Driving a Motor Vehicle On/Across a Sidewalk, a Violation

Moving from a Lane Unsafely, a Violation

Becker-Harris was brought to intake and processed without incident. The responding deputy provided him with a ride back to his address with his court paperwork.

“We’ve seen far too many injuries and sadly, deaths this year due to motorcycle accidents, and I commend our Road Patrol Deputies for working hard every day to keep our roads safe and prevent tragedies before they occur,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar.