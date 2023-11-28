BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – There was a heavy police presence outside of a Binghamton home this afternoon.

At around noon today, police responded to the area of Thorp and Jarvis Streets in Binghamton.

Binghamton and Vestal SWAT teams were parked outside of 68 Thorp Street alongside Binghamton Police.

Members of the SWAT team were armed with heavy weaponry and were seen entering the house from the front porch.

A member of the SWAT team used a loudspeaker to tell someone within the residence to stand down.

The Binghamton City School District delayed dismissal for students on the West Side including at Horace Mann, Thomas Jefferson, West Middle and the High School.

Police have not released further details as the investigation remains ongoing.