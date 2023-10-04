ITHACA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca is asking the public for assistance.

According to police, the individuals pictured below stole over $104,000 from several victims on September 9 and September 10 by making withdrawals from Virtual Teller Machines.

The withdrawals took place at several VTMs in half a dozen locations across Tomkins, Cortland and Onondaga Counties.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the individuals pictured is asked to contact New York State Police at (607)561-7400, case 11646879.