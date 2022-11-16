TOWN OF WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Windsor burglary suspect.

According to law enforcement, an unknown male entered a business in the Town of Windsor during the early morning hours of November 16th and took property from within.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Detective Brown – 607-778-2055

Anonymous Tip Line – 607-778-1196

Online Tips – www.gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/crime-info-tips

Refer to case #22-26208