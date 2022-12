TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 8th, at approximately 5 a.m., New York State Police responded to reports of an explosion on Cardinal Way in the Town of Union.

Troopers discovered a vehicle that had visible damage.

Two individuals were spotted by security cameras in the area.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case 11185409.