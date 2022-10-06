NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who was involved in a gas station larceny that occurred in Newark Valley.

The suspect appears to be a male, 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, with short or shaved blonde hair and a blonde beard. He was wearing a black flat-brimmed hat, black hooded sweatshirt (with possible “…Creek State Park” logo), blue jeans, brown boots, and carrying a black Adidas backpack.

Anyone with any information on the man pictured above should contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-687-1010.