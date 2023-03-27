MARATHON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent burglary and asking the community for help.

On March 23rd, deputies were called to Generations Hair Salon at 2 East Main Street in Marathon, New York, after several items of haircare products were stolen from the business.

The burglary reportedly occurred during the overnight hours from March 22nd into March 23rd.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 607-758-6151 or Inv./Sgt. Starner at 607-758-5541.