KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify an individual who was involved in a September 15th burglary.

The burglary occurred at a business on Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.

Anyone with any information on the subject shown in the above photo is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 607-778-2053.

You can also submit anonymous tips by calling 607-778-1196 or visiting gobroomecounty.com.