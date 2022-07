LANSING, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police are investigating a break-in that occurred at a Lansing church between Sunday, July 24th, and Monday, July 25th.

Suspect(s) broke into All Saints Church on Ridge Road in the town of Lansing and stole a safe containing a large amount of cash.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-347-4463 or 607-561-7400. Reference case 10958358.