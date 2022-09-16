APALACHIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.

Smith is a white male who is 5’11” and roughly 180lbs. He was last known to reside at 1010 Jewett Hill Road in Apalachin.

Smith is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office using the information below.