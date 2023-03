BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly made unauthorized purchases using a benefits card at the Weis on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 8th.

The man was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt and winter cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Sidney at 607-561-7400. Refer to case #11187356.