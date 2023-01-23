ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At around 2 p.m. on January 18th, an armed robbery was reported at the grocery-mart located at 147 Washington Avenue in Endicott.

According to the Endicott Police Department, three subjects entered the store dressed in dark clothing, hoods, and masks. A gun was displayed.

The subjects then fled on foot and got in a silver sedan near the rear parking.

None of the three suspects have been caught and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Endicott Police Department at 607-757-2476.