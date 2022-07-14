BROOME. NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced two sentencings today in relation to illegal weapons charges.

Denzel Duncan, 30 of Johnson City, was sentenced to 6 years in New York State prison followed by 5 years of post release supervision after pleading guilty to the felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Duncan admitted that in April of 2022 he possessed a loaded .9 mm pistol with the intent to use it unlawfully against another person. The gun was discharged in the vicinity of Brocton and Diment Streets in Johnson City. Nobody was harmed in the incident.

Erick Jones, 47 of Binghamton also received a sentence today of 3.5 years in New York State Prison and 5 years of post release supervision after he plead guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Jones possessed a .38-caliber revolver in the vicinity of Robert Street in the City of Binghamton.

Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak reiterated his stance on illegal weapon possession in the county.

“Thanks to the Johnson City and Binghamton Police Departments for quick investigations and arrests in these cases. Possessing illegal unlicensed firearms equal prison time in Broome County,” said Korchak.