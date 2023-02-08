BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man was sentenced to 4 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree.

On June 11th, Kristopher Duncan discharged an illegal firearm at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.

No one was injured.

He has a prior 2017 felony conviction for 1st Degree Criminal Contempt in Clinton County.

“Felons bringing illegal firearms into our community and recklessly discharging them cannot be tolerated. Fortunately, no one was injured. Residents can now be assured that Mr. Duncan be out of this County for the next four years.” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.

Duncan will also face 5 years of post-release supervision.