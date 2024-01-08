MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of a Phoenicia man on drug/narcotics and weapons charges.

On January 2, 2024, Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Margaretville after observing multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver was identified as David Blank, 39, of Phoenicia.

Upon further inspection of Blank’s vehicle with one of the departments K9s, Blank was allegedly arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (7th Degree) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon (4th Degree).

Blank was also issued traffic tickets for allegedly operating an unregistered motor vehicle and unsafe tires, according to police. Blank was released on appearance tickets and directed to appear at the Town of Middletown court to answer the charges.