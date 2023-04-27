TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Alyssa Hutchinson on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Hutchinson is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.

She is roughly 5’6”, 250 pounds, and was last known to frequent the School Street area of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on the location of Hutchinson is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933