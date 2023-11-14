SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIPP, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in connection to the death of a 3-month-old baby.

26-year-old Michael Alexander Crowl of Lake Ariel was arrested on November 13 following a homicide investigation. Earlier that day, the Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale Barracks received a tip from Wayne County Children and Youth Services regarding the male victim who was said to be brain dead and not likely to survive.

The infant was taken to Geisinger-Danville Medical Center and pronounced dead at approximately 5:10 p.m. Medical personnel say the cause of death appeared to be shaken baby syndrome.

The Troop R Major Case Team was activated and responded to the scene. As a result of the investigation, police determined Crowl was the last known person to be caring for the victim before his death.

Crowl was taken to the Wayne County Prison. Charges have been filed through the district court.