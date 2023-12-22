CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Town of Oxford man was charged with several drug crimes on Wednesday.

32-year-old Keith Tompkins was arrested following an investigation into a traffic stop. Members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office say they observed Tompkins, who had an active arrest warrant out for Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer, laying on the floor in the back of the stopped vehicle. He was attempting to conceal himself by hiding under automotive parts.

Further investigation revealed that Tompkins was allegedly in possession of over two ounces of crack cocaine, nearly four ounces of crystal Methamphetamine, and approximately 1,150 wax envelopes of Fentanyl. It is also alleged that he was in possession of drug packaging materials and several digital scales as well as $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Tompkins was taken into custody and charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A-II Felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Nine counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

He was taken to Chenango County Centralized Arraignment and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility without bail.

Tompkins will appear in court at a later date.