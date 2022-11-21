BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Randy Buck, 36 of Owego, pled guilty to felony Burglary in the Third Degree.

On August 7th, Buck unlawfully entered an apartment on Washington Street in Binghamton and stole computer equipment and a credit card. He then used the credit card to purchase items at the Oakdale Mall.

Buck has a prior felony conviction from 2014 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison on February 23rd.

“Defendant Buck’s criminal history clearly shows a disregard for the rules of a civilized society. As a result, he’ll be out of our community for up to 4 years,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.