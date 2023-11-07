TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A drug bust in the Town of Chenango led to the arrest of one man on Wednesday.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 174 1/2 Castle Creek Road on Tuesday, targeting 44-year-old Andre Gilliam of Binghamton.

As a result of the search, the following items were located:

8.7 Grams of Fentanyl

4.1 grams of multi-colored pills that tested positive for Fentanyl

Scale and cutting agent used for the distribution of narcotics

$3,790 in cash

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl can be fatal to the victim, depending on their size.

Following the investigation, Gilliam was arrested and charged with:

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Class B Felonies

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, Class C Felonies

Two Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class A Misdemeanors

Gilliam was transported to the Broome County Correctional Facility for processing. He awaits arraignment at Central Arraignment.