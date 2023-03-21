SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Federal Court, a Maryland, New York woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

30-year-old Shelby Ortiz pled guilty in October and admitted that she subjected a 7-month-old boy to mouth to penis contact, while knowingly being recorded.

She then admitted to sending the video to a person in Florida with whom she was participating in an online and telephone dominant/submissive sexual relationship.

Ortiz will also be subject to a 20-year term of supervised release after prison and required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the City of Oneonta Police Department, and the New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian.