OTSEGO COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, three Otsego County drivers were charged with operating their motor vehicles without proper documentation.
Ronald Menard, 44 of New Berlin, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation following a traffic stop in Oneonta.
He was found to be operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended driver’s license and was issued an appearance ticket.
Also in Oneonta, Randall Reynolds, 59 of Morris, was found to be operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended registration and no insurance.
He was charged and issued appearance tickets.
In a third Town of Oneonta traffic stop, Lawrence Young, 41 of Oneonta, was pulled over and found to be operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended registration.
He was also charged and issued an appearance ticket.
All three individuals will appear in court at a later date.