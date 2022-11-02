OTSEGO COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, three Otsego County drivers were charged with operating their motor vehicles without proper documentation.

Ronald Menard, 44 of New Berlin, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation following a traffic stop in Oneonta.

He was found to be operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended driver’s license and was issued an appearance ticket.

Also in Oneonta, Randall Reynolds, 59 of Morris, was found to be operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended registration and no insurance.

He was charged and issued appearance tickets.

In a third Town of Oneonta traffic stop, Lawrence Young, 41 of Oneonta, was pulled over and found to be operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended registration.

He was also charged and issued an appearance ticket.

All three individuals will appear in court at a later date.