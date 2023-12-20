OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Otsego County man was taken into custody after allegedly relocating and failing to notify New York State.

52-year-old Donald Lane of Portlandville was located and arrested in the City of Oneonta on Tuesday following an investigation.

The investigation determined that Lane, who is a registered sex offender, allegedly failed to confirm a change of address with the New York State Sex Offender Registry. It is alleged that Lane relocated from the Town of Oneonta to a new location in the Town of Milford without making the proper notifications to the state.

Lane was taken to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await an appearance in Otsego County Centralized Arraignment.