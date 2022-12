ROSEBOOM, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, an Otsego County man was arrested following the investigation into a domestic incident that took place in March of 2020.

Matthew Coley, 47, of Roseboom, has been charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree.

A warrant has been out for his arrest and he was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Montgomery County.

He was arraigned at Otsego County Central Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.