(WIVT/WBGH) – A Burlington Flats man has been indicted for numerous sexually charged crimes against a child.

40-year-old Cory Kujawski appeared before an Otsego County Grand Jury following his arrest on October 30.

Kujawski was charged with the following:

Three counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a Class A-II Felony

Two Counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree

An initial report accusing Kujawski of sex crimes was made to New York State Police in 2019. A subsequent investigation by State Police Investigators and the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office revealed that Kujawski allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 on several occasions.

Kujawski was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He was referred to Otsego County probation.