MORRIS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 3rd, an Otsego County woman was arrested for physically abusing two children.

38-year-old Christine Gates, of Morris, has been charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment.

According to police, Gates subjected the two juveniles to unwanted physical abuse over an extended period of time.

Following her arrest, she was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Morris Court.