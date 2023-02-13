EDMESTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 7th, an Otsego County woman was arrested following several traffic violations in the Town of Edmeston.

Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on County Highway 20, but the driver, Alexis Damulis, 25, of Burlington, failed to stop.

She allegedly fled for a short distance before pulling into a driveway, where she was quickly arrested.

Damulis has been charged with the following:

Operating MV with a suspended/revoked registration

Failure to comply with lawful order of Police

Uninsured motor vehicle

Failure to keep right

Driving on the shoulder

No turn signal

She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Edmeston Court at a later date.