EDMESTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 7th, an Otsego County woman was arrested following several traffic violations in the Town of Edmeston.
Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on County Highway 20, but the driver, Alexis Damulis, 25, of Burlington, failed to stop.
She allegedly fled for a short distance before pulling into a driveway, where she was quickly arrested.
Damulis has been charged with the following:
- Operating MV with a suspended/revoked registration
- Failure to comply with lawful order of Police
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Failure to keep right
- Driving on the shoulder
- No turn signal
She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Edmeston Court at a later date.