EDMESTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 7th, an Otsego County woman was arrested following several traffic violations in the Town of Edmeston.

Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on County Highway 20, but the driver, Alexis Damulis, 25, of Burlington, failed to stop.

She allegedly fled for a short distance before pulling into a driveway, where she was quickly arrested.

Damulis has been charged with the following:

  • Operating MV with a suspended/revoked registration
  • Failure to comply with lawful order of Police
  • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • Failure to keep right
  • Driving on the shoulder
  • No turn signal

She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Edmeston Court at a later date.