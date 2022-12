MARYLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.

On September 29th, the sheriff’s office received a complaint stating that Steven Salomon, 41, of Maryland, New York, had contacted a business and made false claims that he was a law enforcement officer.

He was charged with Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd Degree and released on an appearance ticket.

He is set to appear in the Town of Maryland Court at a later date.