HARTWICK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 73-year-old Hartwick man has been arrested and charged with sex crimes against a child.

According to Otsego County Police, Robert Orlando met a minor on an online forum and allegedly began a relationship through text messaging.

Orlando allegedly sent inappropriate text messages and photographs to the minor while asking and receiving the same content.

On March 11th, Orlando drove to Utica where he picked up the child and returned to his residence in the Town of Hartwick. They then engaged in sexual activity.

Orlando was taken into custody on May 11th and charged with the following:

Criminal Sex Act in the 3rd Degree

Dissemination of Indecent Material to Minors in the 1st Degree

Obscenity in the 1st Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

He was sent to the Otsego County Jail and bail was set at $10,000 cash, $10,000 credit card, or $100,000 penalty.