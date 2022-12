OTEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 19th, Robert Hess, 24, of Otego, was arrested and charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to New York State Police, on multiple occasions, Hess inappropriately touched a child who is younger than 13 years old.

He was processed at SP Oneonta and transported to the Otsego County Jail for arraignment.

He was then remanded to the jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.