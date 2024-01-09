OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Otego man has been charged with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance for his alleged involvement in a narcotics sales investigation.

In the fall of 2023, the Otsego County Sherrif’s Office and Oneonta Police began a joint investigation into suspected narcotics sales from a residence in Otego. On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, they and members of NYSP executed a search warrant for that residence.

Items seized during the execution of the warrant included the suspected narcotics and allegedly packing materials that police believe to be proof of presence of sales occurring.

Tyler A. Culver, 30, of Otego, was arrested by NYSP pursuant to a separate investigation and taken to Otsego County correctional facility. On Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, Culver was charged with the following for his alleged connection to the drug sales:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Narcotic with intent to sell)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Stimulant with intent to sell)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Stimulant over five grams)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree

Culver remains in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment on the charges.