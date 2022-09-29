HARTWICK, NY – New York State Police have arrested an Otego man on burglary and arson charges.

State Police say that on Monday they responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road in Hartwick.

While searching the area, they came upon a home on Bunn Hill Road with smoke alarms going off and smoke rising from it.

Troopers found an active fire in a gas stove in the kitchen in the unoccupied home.

The flames has damaged the stove’s knobs so that they were unable to turn off the gas.

The quick-thinking troopers then went outside and turned off the gas supply at a propane tank.

Soon after, troopers received another suspicious person call, this time at the Hartwick Restaurant on Route 205.

There they found 27 year-old Gerard Bourgeois and charged him with breaking into the home and setting the fire.