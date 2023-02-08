DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Delaware County Court, a Monroe, New York man pled guilty to Criminal Sexual Act in the 1st and 2nd Degree, both violent Class B felonies.

The defendant, 59-year-old John Olson, admitted that in March of 2020, in the Town of Andes, he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a child under 15.

Olson will be sentenced to 13 years in New York State prison on March 20th (two consecutive sentences of 8 and 5 years).

He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.