ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, an Oneonta woman was sentenced to serve 70 months (almost 6 years) in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Jillian Eckberg, 43, admitted that she trafficked large amounts of the three drugs from New York City to the areas of Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, and Lake Placid, New York, where she delivered the narcotics to customers who redistributed them.

Eckberg distributed approximately 900 grams of methamphetamine, 54 grams of heroin, and 90 grams of fentanyl.

The case was investigated by the DEA and New York State Police and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.