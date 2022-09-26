ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police at Oneonta are looking to identify two individuals who may have information about a theft that occurred at the Walmart on State Route 23.

On September 24th, a trooper responded to the store after a report that a Samsung cell phone and wallet containing cash and cards were stolen.

The items were accidentally left in the women’s restroom around 2 p.m. When the person realized they left the items behind, they returned to the restroom and could not find them, according to law enforcement.

The cell phone and wallet were later located inside the Grand Union on Commons Drive in Hartwick. The cash inside the wallet was not located.

Oneonta troopers believe that the people pictured above may have information about the stolen items. Anyone who can help locate these people or who have any information are asked to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400. Reference case 11064741.