ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Otsego County man has been arrested and charged with first degree assault following an incident at Job Corps in Oneonta.

Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Job Corps on December 10th, 2022. They located a male subject being restrained by security.

An investigation revealed that 20-year-old Richard Polimeni assaulted another man with a barbell weight while working out in the gym.

Polimeni was arrested on January 9th and held at the Otsego County Jail pending arraignment.

On top of Attempted Assault in the First Degree, he has also been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.