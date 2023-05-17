ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced that 50-year-old Hasan Taylor of Oneonta was arrested following an investigation of reported drugs found within the Otsego County Correctional Facility.

The investigation revealed that Taylor had concealed narcotics that were packaged with the intent to sell upon entering the correctional facility.

After the discovery of the drugs, Taylor was released on unrelated charges.

The substance was submitted to the New York State Police Crime Laboratory for analysis.

On May 15th, investigators received a report from the New York State Police indicating that the substance that was seized was Fentanyl.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Town of Middlefield Court.

On May 17th, Taylor was located by the Oneonta City Police Department and turned over to investigators for processing.

Taylor awaits arraignment in the Otsego County Correctional Facility.