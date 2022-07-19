ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Oneonta man reportedly refused to exit his home to speak with law enforcement for over 23 hours.

On July 16th at around 8 p.m., New York State Troopers responded to a home on Emmons Hill Road in Oneonta to interview 28-year-old Tyler W. Burr.

Troopers believed that Burr was involved in a Price Chopper theft that occurred on June 20th.

When troopers attempted to speak with Burr, he reportedly aimed a bow and arrow at them and shot in their direction.

A perimeter was then established around the house for the next 23 hours.

New York State Police said that Burr eventually tried tp flee from the residence on July 17th at around 7 p.m. He was caught and taken into custody and nobody was injured during the incident.

Burr has been charged with the following crimes:

class “D” felony of Menacing a Police Officer (four counts)

class “D” felony of Criminal Mischief in the second degree (three counts)

class “D” felony of burglary in the third degree (stemming from Price Chopper theft)

Burr was processed at the Oneonta State Police Barracks and later taken to Otsego County Jail to await arraignment.