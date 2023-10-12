DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Oneonta man has been accused of violent sex crimes against multiple children.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced that Mark Archer, 38, was arraigned in Delaware County Court on October 11. Archer was indicted on 12 felonies all relating to sexual abuse.

The 12 Count Indictment unsealed in Delaware County Court accuses Archer of three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Class D Felonies, after he allegedly subjected three separate children under the age of 11 to sexual abuse.

Archer was charged with two counts of Rape in the First Degree, Class B Violent Felonies, for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 11 years old on two separate occasions. He is also facing two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Class B Violent Felonies, based on allegations that he subjected a child under the age of 11 to anal sexual contact on two separate occasions.

Archer has been accused of four separate counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child for the alleged sexual abuse of a child under 13 years old. Each of those Counts are Class A-II Felonies and carry a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison meaning Archer will face over 100 years to life in prison if he is found guilty of the alleged charges.

“This indictment is the result of a lengthy and comprehensive investigation conducted by the Sidney Police Department and Assistant District Attorney Denise Kerrigan. My office is grateful for the assistance provided by the Delaware County Department of Social Services and the staff at Safe Against Violence. Both departments provided a great deal of support which enabled us to work with the child victims in this case,” said Smith.

Archer was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, or $750,000 bond.

The case is scheduled for a conference on October 30.