UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Utica Police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that left one teenager dead on Sunday, January 7.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Warren Street at approximately 7:50 pm on Sunday, January 7 regarding a gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, they located the victim — a 15-year-old male — in a driveway near the intersection of Warren Street and Lenox Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The male was loaded into a Utica Fire Department ambulance, but eventually succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released.

As of 8 am on Monday, January 8, police were still on the scene of the incident. They are still conducting additional canvases for evidence, witnesses and surveillance footage.

The case has been assigned to the Utica Police’s Major Crimes Unit. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You may also submit a 100% anonymous tip through the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at their website. You may also call the Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or by using their P3 Tips mobile app.

This is an ongoing incident, and we will provide more information as it becomes available