TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton woman is facing felony drug charges after narcotics were found during the intake procedure at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

45-year-old Danielle Ashdown was arrested by Binghamton Police on October 6 for violation of a conditional discharge and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility. During a routine search, officers discovered two clear hidden bags hidden on her person that contained a white powder and crystal-like substance. Both bags field tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl with an aggregate weight of 4.25 grams. Two sealed packages containing 8mg/2mg of buprenorphine and naloxone film were also recovered.

Following an investigation, Ashdown was charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony and three counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, Class D Felonies.

She was arraigned in the Town of Dickinson Court and remains at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

“Dangerous illegal drugs put lives a risk, plain and simple,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. Preventing Methamphetamines, Fentanyl and other contraband from entering the Correctional Facility is essential to maintaining the health and safety of those who both live and work there every day. I applaud the work of our Corrections Officers and the Corrections Investigations Team and another job well done.”