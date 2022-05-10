Southern Tier, NY (WIVT/WBGH) The New York State Police continue to make New York roadways safer for all drivers. NYSP Troop C is reporting that they removed 46 impaired drivers from local roads during the month of April. Which is an increase from the 42 last month.

In a press release sent out today, NYSP reported that State Police members from Troop C removed a total of 46 impaired drivers from the roadways in the Southern Tier. The seven counties that make up Troop C consist of Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins.

A majority of the charges stem from misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated charges, with an increase of felonious DWI over last month. Some of the charges also resulted in charges for drug possession as well.

The method that which these impaired drivers were discovered varied as well. Some were involved in traffic collisions, some were reported by other drivers, and some were intervened by troopers on patrol. The list below and the descriptions of the incidents were provided by the New York State Police.

On April 1, 2022, at approximately 4:22 a.m., New York State Police at Deposit arrested Joshua D. Enyart, age 23 of Windsor, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Old Route 17 in the town of Windsor. The trooper arrived to find the vehicle unoccupied in an earth embankment off the road. After an investigation, they located Enyart. While interviewing him about the crash, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Enyart was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed that he was impaired. Enyart was arrested and transported to SP Deposit where his reportable B.A.C was .15%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Windsor Town Court on April 11, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On April 2, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Mark C. Centofante, age 63 of Oneonta, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego 911 to the parking lot of Dollar General in the town of Milford to check on a person who appeared disoriented. Troopers located Centofante in a vehicle and observed signs of impairment. Centofante was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta for processing. Centofante was issued appearance tickets to the Milford Town Court on May 10, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 3, 2022, at approximately 12:13 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Melissa A. Howell, age 39 of Port Crane, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed vehicle and traffic violations while on State Route 369 in the town of Fenton and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Howell, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage, and other characteristics indicative of impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Howell was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton. She was processed and then turned over to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On April 3, 2022, at approximately 5:31 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Jeremy M. Vunk, age 47 of Edmeston, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were on County Road 20 in the town of Edmeston and observed a vehicle with vehicle and traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Vunk, the trooper observed characteristics commonly indicative of impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Vunk was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Edmeston Town Court on May 23, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 4, 2022, at approximately 1:20 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Benito Garcia, age 33 of Fleischmanns, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Troopers on State Route 28 in the town of Middletown observed Garcia on his cell phone while driving and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Garcia, the troopers observed signs of impairment. Garcia was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Garcia was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville for processing. He was issued appearance tickets to the Middletown Town Court on April 28, 2022.

On April 4, 2022, at approximately 6:36 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Elwin J. Johnson Sr., age 43 of Jefferson, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were stopped by a citizen at Stewarts Gas Station that told them that a man was driving a vehicle and was heavily intoxicated. A separate 911 call to Delaware County dispatch advised that there was an erratic operator in the same vehicle that the troopers were told about. The troopers located the vehicle matching the description on Prospect Street near the intersection of Liberty Street in Stamford. While interviewing Johnson, the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed other characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested. Johnson was transported to SP Stamford where he was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Stamford Town Court on May 9, 2022.

On April 5, 2022, at approximately 1:55 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Dawn G. Hitchcock, age 57 of Kortright, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a vehicle in a ditch off Betty Brook Road in the town of South Kortright. Troopers observed Hitchcock to be impaired and they also smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Hitchcock was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Hitchcock was arrested and transported to SP Stamford for processing where her reportable B.A.C was .15%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Kortright Town Court on May 10, 2022.

On April 5, 2022, at approximately 12:24 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Keith R. Mazzeo, age 41 of Dracut, MA for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 88 in the town of Sidney observed a vehicle speeding and initiated at traffic stop. While interviewing Mazzeo, troopers noticed an odor of an alcoholic beverage. They investigated further, asking Mazzeo to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Mazzeo was subsequently arrested and transported to SP Sidney where his reportable B.A.C was .08%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Sidney Town Court on April 28, 2022.

On April 6, 2022, at approximately 1:33 a.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Elizabeth A. Bond, age 56 of Bridgewater, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Troopers initiated a traffic stop on State Highway 8 in the town of Bridgewater after observing a vehicle with vehicle and traffic infractions. While interviewing Bond, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other indicators commonly associated with intoxication. Bond was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs then later issued appearance tickets to the Bridgewater Town Court on April 25, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 6, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Edward B. Arnold, age 49 of Windsor, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a vehicle stopped for an extended period of time at the State Route 17 exit 79 off ramp in the town of Windsor. When the trooper arrived, he observed the vehicle with Arnold in the driver’s seat asleep and his foot on the brake. The trooper was able to wake Arnold, who he observed to be impaired. After an investigation, Arnold was arrested and issued appearance tickets to the Windsor Town Court on May 9, 2022.

On April 6, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Eric T. Havington, age 25 of Dryden, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the ditch off McClintock Road in the town of Dryden. Havington was checked out by Bangs EMS and was transported to a local hospital. However, he was found in possession of suspected illegal drugs. A further investigation revealed that he was also impaired. Havington was issued appearance tickets to the Dryden Town Court on April 18, 2022.

On April 7, 2022, at approximately 11:21 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Jennifer R. McGreal, age 36 of Bainbridge, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on State Route 7 in the town of Colesville checked on a driver of a vehicle that he saw stop on the shoulder. The trooper found McGreal to display characteristics commonly associated with impairment. McGreal was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. McGreal was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where her reportable B.A.C was .13%. McGreal was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Colesville Town Court on April 28, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On April 7, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m. New York State Police at Homer arrested Saumil R. William, age 44 of Syracuse, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). A trooper was dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of an erratic driver that went into a ditch off Interstate 81 north. The trooper located William who the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment along with an odor of an alcoholic beverage. William was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. William was issued appearance tickets to the Preble Town Court on May 10, 2022.

On April 8, 2022, at approximately 5:27 p.m., New York State Police at Greene arrested Amanda J. Newberry, age 22 of Norwich, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing Newberry, the troopers observed characteristics commonly displayed with impairment. Newberry was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and processed at SP Norwich where she was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Newberry was issued appearance tickets to the Oxford Town Court on April 18, 2022.

On April 9, 2022, at approximately 3:50 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Tyriq S. Tyler-Rainey, age 22 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing vehicle and traffic infractions on State Highway 26 in the town of Union. While interviewing Tyler-Rainey, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Tyler-Rainey was arrested and transported to SP Endwell. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on April 26, 2022.

On April 9, 2022, at approximately 10:37 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Everett W. Ayers Jr., age 58 of Warren, NJ for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on State Highway 10/Main Street in the village of Delhi, a trooper observed vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Ayers, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Everett was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Ayers was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville where his reportable B.A.C was .17%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Delhi Town Court on April 12, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 10, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Daniel J. Lynch, age 57 of Endicott, NY for the felonies of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). He was also issued an appearance ticket for the misdemeanor of Failure to Use a Vehicle with an Interlock Device. A trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing vehicle and traffic infractions while on North Street in the village of Endicott. While interviewing Lynch, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Lynch was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which showed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .25%. Lynch was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on April 27, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On April 10, 2022, at approximately 8:09 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Gregory T. Marrer, age 41 of Vestal, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Glenwood Avenue in the city of Binghamton observed Marrer on his cell phone while operating a vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Marrer, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Marrer was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated that he was intoxicated. Marrer was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Binghamton City Court on April 29, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 11, 2022, at approximately 4:47 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Abel I. Nivelo, age 37 of Yonkers, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a vehicle driving erratically on several different roadways. The trooper located the described vehicle on State Route 17 and observed vehicle and traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Nivelo, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Nivelo was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment and he was arrested. He was transported to SP Endwell for processing then to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On April 13, 2022, at approximately 6:01 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Howard J. Phillips, age 62 of Ringwood, NJ for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on State Highway 30 in the town of Middletown observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated. While interviewing Phillips, the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Phillips was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which revealed impairment. Phillips was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville for processing where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. Phillips was issued appearance tickets to the Middletown Court on May 12, 2022.

On April 15, 2022, at approximately 3:19 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Theresa M. Hohn, age 67 of Walton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a one-vehicle crash on County Road 22 and Nichols Road in the town of Walton. When the troopers arrived, they found Hohn being checked out by Walton EMS. While speaking with Hohn, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Hohn was transported to Delaware Valley Hospital by Walton EMS. Hohn was issued appearance tickets to the Walton Town Court on May 18, 2022 and processed the following day.

On April 15, 2022, at approximately 4:17 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Jacob A. Hartman, age 23 of Newfield, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on Elmira Road in the town of Newfield observed a vehicle and traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Hartman, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Hartman was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Newfield where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. Hartman was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Newfield Town Court on May 11, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 16, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested David R. Allen, age 53 of Johnson City, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Crescent Drive and Frances Street in the town of Kirkwood and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Allen, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Allen was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. Allen was released on appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on May 4, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 16, 2022, at approximately 1:23 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Marie C. Torchia, age 51 of Elmira, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While at a DWI checkpoint near the exit 6 on ramp to Interstate 81 in the town of Chenango, a trooper observed Torchia displaying characteristics associated with impairment. Torchia was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was transported to SP Endwell where her reportable B.A.C was .16%. Torchia was issued appearance tickets to the Chenango Town Court on April 27, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 16, 2022, at approximately 2:05 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Joseph F. Heavey, age 22 of Cortland, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle and traffic violation on Tompkins Street in the City of Cortland. While interviewing Heavey, the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage prompting a further investigation. Heavey was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. Heavey was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Cortland City Court on May 2, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 16, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Michael P. Yager, age 40 of Burlington Flats, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a one vehicle crash on State Highway 28 in the town of Exeter. When troopers arrived, Yager was standing on the side of the road and refused medical attention from Otsego County EMS. While interviewing Yager, troopers observed signs of impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Yager was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville where he was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Harpersfield Town Court on June 1, 2022.

On April 17, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Erika A. Whitney, age 24 of Colesville, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on Circle Drive and Sanitaria Spring Road in the town of Colesville observed vehicle and traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Whitney, the troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Whitney performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton, where her reportable B.A.C was .20%. Whitney was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Colesville Town Court on May 12, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On April 18, 2022, at approximately 2:25 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Ariana L. Brown, age 22 of Oneonta, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were advised of an erratic driver on State Highway 205 and located the described vehicle. They observed vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Brown, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Brown was also found in possession of suspected illegal drugs. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Brown was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta for processing. She was issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court n May 3, 2022.

On April 20, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Jeremy J. Leitch, age 40 of Newfield, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Elmira Road in the town of Ithaca after observing a vehicle and traffic infraction. While interviewing Leitch, troopers observed impairment. They also observed illegal drugs and paraphernalia within the vehicle. Leitch was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where he underwent an evaluation by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Leitch was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on May 25, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 21, 2022, at approximately 1:34 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Ramona C. Banks, age 45 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While at the intersection of Adams Avenue and East Main Street in the village of Endicott, troopers observed a vehicle make a left turn on red. They initiated a traffic stop and while interviewing Banks, they observed characteristics associated with impairment. Banks was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell for processing. Banks was issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on May 11, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On April 21, 2022, at approximately 9:56 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Alison S. Maker, age 59 of Harpersfield, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle speeding on State Highway 23 in the town of Harpersfield. While interviewing Maker, the troopers noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage. They investigated further asking Maker to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Stamford for processing where her reportable B.A.C was .13%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Harpersfield Town Court on May 2, 2022.

On April 22, 2022, at approximately 8:13 a.m., New York State Police at Whitney Point arrested Timothy W. Rathbun, age 40 of Cincinnatus, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a check the welfare of a man trying to flag down cars while on Interstate 81 south in the town of Lisle then another call that he was at the Speedway on State Route 11. Troopers found the described male at the Speedway at his vehicle. While interviewing Rathbun, they observed behavior associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. Rathbun was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where he was processed. He was then transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing. His next scheduled court date was set for May 25, 2022 at the Triangle Town Court.

On April 22, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Matthew C. Olshefski, age 61 of Oxford, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on patrol observed a vehicle with a vehicle and traffic infraction while on State Route 12 in the town of Oxford and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Olshefski, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Olshefski was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Oxford Town Court on May 16, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On April 23, 2022, at approximately 1:04 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Edward K. Blanchard Jr., age 37 of Schenectady, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went over the embankment off County Highway 48 in the town of Otego. It was also reported that the operator of the vehicle was seen leaving the scene in the vehicle. Troopers discovered that the operator of the vehicle struck the guiderail, went off the embankment then back across the road into a field. They also located his bumper, with the license plate still attached. The troopers received a report of the described vehicle abandoned on State Highway 23 in Delaware County in the town of Davenport. Troopers located Blanchard who they observed to be impaired. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Blanchard was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Otego Town Court on May 19, 2022.

On April 23, 2022, at approximately 9:54 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Jhonny E. Chavarria Argueta, age 20 of Bay Shore, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper checked on a vehicle parked in the fishing access on Sherwood when he observed Chavarria Argueta in his vehicle. While speaking to Chavarria Argueta, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Chavarria Argueta was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Stamford where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. Chavarria Argueta was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Delhi Town Court on May 7, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On April 25, 2022, at approximately 8:13 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Eric T. Llewellyn, age 27 of Richfield Springs, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated, Menacing in the second degree and Resisting Arrest. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego 911 to a report of a dispute and that Llwellyn was armed with a firearm, threatening people. When troopers arrived, they learned that Llewellyn left the scene on an ATV. When troopers located Llewellyn at his residence, he threatened Troopers with a wooden stake. Llewellyn was subdued with a taser and ultimately taken into custody. An investigation revealed that Llewellyn was also intoxicated and had been operating the ATV while impaired. He was processed at SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .16% and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Richfield Springs Village Court on June 28, 2022.

On April 25, 2022, at approximately 9:59 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Larry G. Lockwood, age 62 of Newfield, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went off Elmira Road and struck two mailboxes. The trooper located Lockwood inside his vehicle and smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage, in addition to characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, Lockwood was arrested. He was transported to SP Newfield where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. Lockwood was issued appearance tickets to the Newfield Town Court on May 25, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On April 27, 2022, at approximately 1:55 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Mathew T. Spence, age 27 of Homer, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a suspicious vehicle on State Highway 23 in the town of New Berlin. The troopers located a vehicle stuck in the mud near the edge of the roadway and Spence inside. While talking to Spence, the troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Spence was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. Spence was issued appearance tickets to the New Berlin Town Court on May 11, 2022.

On April 27, 2022, at approximately 4:44 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested David J. Andros, age 56 of Deposit, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 for a report of an erratic operator on State Highway 206 in the town of Coventry. They located the described vehicle on State Highway 206 in the town of Bainbridge and initiated a traffic stop after observing vehicle and traffic infractions. While interviewing Andros, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested. He was transported to the state police barracks where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Andros was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Bainbridge Town Court on May 9, 2022 then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 2:14 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested James D. Reynolds, age 63 of Smithville, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. While on County Road 32B, in the town of Norwich a trooper observed a vehicle making vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Reynolds, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Reynolds was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Reynolds was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where his reportable B.A.C was .26%. He was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Norwich Town Court on June 9, 2022 then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., New York State police at Greene arrested Kimberly A. Christensen, age 49 of New Berlin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway into a ditch and struck a stone pillar. While interviewing Christensen about what happened, the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and also other characteristics commonly associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Christensen was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where her reportable B.A.C was .13%. Christensen was released on appearance tickets to the Bainbridge Town Court on May 24, 2022 then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 10:37 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Alana M. Ellard, age 37 of Spanish Fort, AL for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a vehicle being operated erratically on Interstate 81. The vehicle and Ellard were located at the Mirabito on Castle Creek Road. While interviewing Ellard, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Ellard was arrested and later issued appearance tickets to the Chenango Town Court on May 10, 2022.

On April 29, 2022, at approximately 10:26 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Bryan K. Baker, age 41 of Endicott, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child as Passenger (Leandra’s Law). Troopers were assisting Broome County Sheriff’s looking to check on a vehicle that was being occupied by Baker who was involved in a domestic dispute. While on Route 26, a trooper observed the described vehicle and observed vehicle and traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Baker, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and characteristics associated with impairment. There was also a child in the vehicle. Baker was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Baker was arrested and the child was turned over to a sober third party. Baker was transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Barker Town Court on May 31, 2022 then turned over to a sober third party.

On April 30, 2022, at approximately 7:21 a.m., New York State Police at Deposit responded to Old 17 and State Line Road in the town of Windsor to check the welfare of a driver. Troopers located Jason R. Lagano, age 34 of Sanford, NY in a running vehicle, which was in drive, but he had his foot on the brake. Troopers were able to wake Lagano and observed impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Lagano was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. Lagano will be processed at a later a date and is scheduled to appear in the Windor Town Court on May 24, 2022.

On April 30, 2022, at approximately 10:28 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Arnold L. Jayne, Jr. age 33 of Kirkwood, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to check on Jayne Jr., he was located at the Mirabito on Chenango Street in the town of Fenton in a running vehicle. Troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. Jayne Jr. was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. Jayne Jr. was issued appearance tickets to the Fenton Town Court on May 12, 2022.